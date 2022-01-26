By Laman Ismayilova

The State Chamber Orchestra will perform at the Philharmonic Hall on January 26.

The orchestra will perform music pieces by Musa Mirzoyev, Jean Sibelius, Albert Roussel, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart under the baton of the artistic director and principal conductor, People's Artist Fahraddin Karimov.

For the first time, Saverio Mercadante's Flute Concerto will be performed in Baku.

The soloist of the concert is the laureate of international competitions, flute performer Nijat Mammadov.

Notably, the State Chamber Orchestra was founded by Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev in 1964.

Nazim Rzayev directed the Orchestra until 1992 since its foundation.

The orchestra toured different cities of Russia, as well as former Czechoslovakia, Poland, Tunis, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Turkey during this period.

The orchestra generally performs works of Azerbaijani composers and premiered works by Western European and Russian composers.

The ASCO also performed at the concerts dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Independence of Azerbaijan organized in Berlin, Paris and Rome in 2011.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra participated at the Azerbaijani Culture Days conducted in Beijing in May 2011, as well as at the 2nd Ramatuelle International Classical Music Festival organized in France in July 2011.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz