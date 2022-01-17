By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Filming Commission has been presented at Terra Auditorium within the Dubai Expo 2020.

Speaking about the Filming Commission, the head of the Culture Ministry's Audiovisual and Interactive Media Department Rufat Hasanov noted that the initiative focuses at revealing the potential of film tourism in Azerbaijan.

The Filming Commission also aims at increasing investment in the country's film industry and creating favorable economic opportunities."

During the year of its work, the Filming Commission has already organized filming in Azerbaijan with the participation of filmmakers from the United States, Turkey, India, Lebanon and other countries.

As a result of partnership with the Netflix platform, some scenes from US films were filmed in Baku.

It should be noted that film commissions function in most countries of the world.

The Azerbaijan Film Commission was established by the Culture Ministry in January 2021 to support and encourage film production. This is an important step for the development of national cinema and its integration into world cinema.

The presentation of the Azerbaijan Filming Commissionheld within the framework of Dubai EXPO, is already bearing fruit, in particular, joint projects are being discussed with several leading film companies in Montenegro and the UAE.

Notably, Azerbaijan is represented at Dubai Expo 2020 by the pavilion of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from October 1 (2021) to March 31, 2022.

In 2020, the event was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being postponed, organizers kept the name Expo 2020.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) general assembly in Paris named Dubai as the host on 27 November 2013.

The theme of the Expo is "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

---

