By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Croatian ensemble Klapa Bosket has performed a stunning concert in Baku.

Many guests, including representatives of diplomatic missions, creative intelligentsia and youth attended the event held at Landmark Hotel Baku.

Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Branko Zebic, who spoke in the concert first greeted the guests and spoke about the ensemble's visit to Azerbaijan.

In his speech, the Ambassador noted that the concert had been planned a long time ago but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the music ensemble , he said that the word Klapa Bosket means "group of friends" in Azerbaijani. This is a popular vocal group established in the south of Croatia.

In general, Klapa Bosket has existed in Croatia for centuries. The music performed by this group was included in the UNESCO cultural heritage in 2012.

Later, the audience was informed about the Croatian music ensemble .

Traditional multi-party vocal ensemble from Croatia is characterized by the singing of acapella for several motives. They are famous for love, homeland, nature, religion, or ironic songs. Klapa singing was originally a legacy of Dalmatia, but this group was established by Dalmatian singers, who studied in college in Zagreb, Croatia.

So, it is a nostalgic description of their region and origin. Established in 2013, Klapa Bosket has enriched its repertoire with over 200 Dalmatian songs.

Next, members of Klapa Bosket, including Bojan Karavanic, Toni Zekulic, Davor Cakovic, Marko Vukic, Vicko Cagalj, Boris Cakovic, Tomislav Kovacic delighted the audience with wonderful music. The concert was filled with great music and a warm atmosphere.

Furthermore, the musicians performed a colorful show at the National Conservatoire.

