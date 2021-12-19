By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani powerlifter Zaur Jafarov (110 kg) has crowned a world champion in Russia.

He became a five-time world champion with a result of 237.5 kg in bench press movement.

Moreover, Zaur Jafarov also set a world record.

The 7th World Championship in powerlifting was held in Moscow.

Around 3,000 powerlifters from 32 countries took part in the competition.

Zaur Jafarov is a Honored Master of Sports, eight-time champion of Azerbaijan, four-time world and four-time European champion.

Since 1997, he began to play sports professionally, later starting to take part in the republican championships in powerlifting.

In 2015, Zaur Jafarov was named "Sportsman of the Year".

Powerlifting is a strength sport that includes three attempts at maximal weight on three lifts: squat, bench press, and deadlift, involves lifting weights in three attempts.

In 1992 it was decided that the Paralympics should only feature powerlifting as opposed to weightlifting. The Barcelona Games saw athletes from 25 countries competing for medals. By the 1996 Atlanta Games this number increased to 58, and by 2000, the year when women first competed in Paralympic Powerlifting, the sport was practiced on all five continents.

Today the sport boasts hundreds of athletes from more than 110 countries. At the Rio 2016 Games, 180 athletes competed in 20 medal events.

