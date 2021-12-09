By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been successfully represented at the International Food Festival Cuisine Du Monde in Paris.

The event was organized by the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France to strengthen ties between the two countries, Report.az informed.

The Azerbaijani stand was visited by a large number of French and foreign guests, as well as officials of the Paris Mayor's Office and famous French chefs, including the chef of the Elysee Palace Guillaume Gomez.

The guests of the fair enjoyed delicious Azerbaijani sweets, Karabakh kata (a type of sweet bread). The books on Azerbaijani cuisine were also demonstrated within the fair.

National cuisine employs a wide range of herbs, meet and vegetables. Fresh herbs, including mint, coriander, dill, basil, parsley, tarragon, leek, chive, thyme, marjoram, green onion, and watercress are very popular and often accompany main dish.

Dolma, bozbash, bozartma, Shish kebab, piti, pilaf, and govurma are unique dishes of national cuisine.

Shakh Pilaf (Crown pilaf) is the signature dish of national cuisine. The name of this dish is derived from its shape which resembles the crown of a Medieval Eastern ruler. It is traditionally presented as the main dish at wedding ceremonies in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan also attracts all those who have a sweet tooth. There are more than 30 varieties of Azerbaijani pastries that use unique ingredients such as poppy seeds, walnuts, almonds, sesame seeds, ginger, and cardamom, which make the treats spicy and especially tasty.

Pakhlava, shekerbura, and badambura, symbols of the Novruz holiday, are among the most famous Azerbaijani sweets.

Apart from national cuisine, the fair paricipants were mesmerized by Azerbaijan`s traditional dances performed by Sama Mugadam, who lives in Paris.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz