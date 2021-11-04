By Laman Ismayilova

Emin Sabitoglu was one of those geniuses who enriched national music. The exhibition dedicated to composer has recently opened in Baku.

The State Film Fund displayed over 40 photographs that capture the composer's life and his musical heritage.

All exhibited photographs are kept in the personal archive of Emin Sabitoglu at the State Film Fund.

The exhibition will run until November 18, the day when the composer passed away.

Emin Sabitoglu composed fascinating music pieces based on Azerbaijan's cultural traditions.

Sabitoglu was the author of one symphony, three symphonic poems, three cantatas, a string quartet, and poems for violin and piano, over 600 songs, nine musical comedies.

In addition, the composer created a large number of musical works for theatrical productions in a variety of genres.

It’s hard to imagine Azerbaijani cinema or theater without the music of the famous composer. The generation of the 1970’s and 1980’s remembers Sabitoglu well and loves his songs written for more than twenty films and documentaries.

A talented, multi-faceted composer for many years fruitfully cooperated with leading film directors. His works have become the musical basis for more than twenty fictional and so many documentaries, which largely influenced their popularity with the audience.

Besides that, Sabitoglu wrote songs for many films, including "Tahmina", "The Last night of the year ", "Dede Korkut", "The first love of Baladadash" and so on.

The composer worked in Istanbul for the last six years of his life as a professor at the Turkish National Conservatory.

