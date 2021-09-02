By Laman Ismayilova

A press conference timed to the ANIMAFILM 2021 International Animation Festival has been held in Baku.

The festival's director Rashid Aghamaliyev, famous animator Masud Panahi, organizer of master classes and workshops within the festival Nazrin Aghamaliyev and a member of the kids jury Rashad Alizade answered numerous questions about the upcoming event.

As Rashid Aghamaliyev said, it was not easy for the festival organizers to select the best films for the festival.

Meanwhile, the kids jury selects the best animated film for kids and the best animation made by a kid.

Speaking about the festival, Aghamaliyev praised the fact that the kids in Azerbaijan are fond of animation, they make films themselves and take part in the festival.

He added that the theme of the upcoming festival is dedicated to people with disabilities.

"The proceeds from the sale of tickets to the festival will go to help children with disabilities. In order for people with disabilities to have the opportunity to attend screenings during the festival, we will provide them with free transport," he added.

Masud Panahi said that the festival expands from year by year, making it more exciting and diverse. He noted that 134 animated films from 40 countries will compete for the victory in 12 different categories

Nazrin Aghamaliyeva pointed out that the festival will also feature master classes and workshops led by famous animators - Masoud Panahi, Nancy Danny-Phelps and Nick Phelps (Belgium), Olivier Catherine (France).

ANIMAFILM 2021 International Animation Festival will be held in Baku on September 3-7.

The festival's fourth edition promises an even more rich and interesting program.

Dozens of foreign and local animated films for kids and adults are part of the five-day festival. The theme of this year's festival is "DISABILITY".

Participants from 40 different countries with 134 films and screenplays will compete for 12 local and international categories.

The winner in the category "Best Azerbaijani Short Animated Film" will take part in the Annecy International Animated Film Festival to be held in France next year. Moreover, a winner in this category will also get e professional MİFA accreditation.

The festival offers a rich non-competition and professional programs this year. Polish, Uzbek, French films, workshops for animation professionals, and a whole lot more!

