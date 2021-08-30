By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey's Mediterranean city of Antalya has hosted a digital fashion week dedicated to Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh war, Azertag reported on August 27.

Norwegian-born Azerbaijani Shervin Najafpour showcased her fashion collection under the name of “The Great Return” at Antalya Fashion Week Digital 2021.

The collection conveyed a number of meaningful messages to celebrate Azerbaijan’s victory. It consisted of only 11 outfits that symbolized Azerbaijan’s historic victory gained in November 11. By using number eight during the exhibition, the author hinted at historic Shusha city’s liberation from the Armenian occupation on November 8.

Another feature of the new collection was that the clothes were decorated with "Kharibulbul" paintings and accessories made by Azerbaijani master Nigar Nasibli exclusively for this collection. Kharibulbul that grows in Karabakh also symbolizes Azerbaijan’s victory.

The 13th century Evdir Khan site that hosted the fashion show, was deliberately chosen to highlight its historical links to Azerbaijan’s Shirvanshahs Palace.

Furthermore, the video displayed at the event included messages such as "I am the star of Karabakh", "The Great Return", "Darling, I am waiting for you on the Jidir plain, Shusha", and “The power of love will unite us on Khudafarin's bridge", "Azerbaijan, Turkey - two states, one nation", among others.

The collection was demonstrated with the financial support of the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora and the Doshemealti Municipality of Turkey.

