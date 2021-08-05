By Laman Ismayilova

Marvelous concert has been solemnly held within the 12th Gabala Music Festival.

The concert gathered teachers of the Baku Music Academy which marks the 100th anniversary since its establishment.

The event opened with Uzeyir Hajibeyli's "Jangi" performed by the pianist Fagan Hasanli.

Further, the laureate of republican and international Maryam Yusifova, Lumineux ensemble and "Clarte" clarinet quartet delighted the audience with their magnificent performance.

The audience enjoyed music pieces performed by talented musicians Saida Taghizade, Amina Zulfugarova, Gunel Kazimova, Nargiz Kangarli, Vusala Babayeva, Anar Seyidov, Atash Garayev, Akbar Mammadov and others.

The evening featured works of prominent composers such as Jovdad Hajiyev, Tofig Guliyev, Vagif Mustafazade, Ogtay Radjabov, Johannes Brahms, Jean-Philippe Rameau and others.

Gabala International Music Festival is an annual open-air festival of classical music held every summer since 2009 in Gabala.

Talented musicians from all over the world, world-known symphonic and philharmonic orchestras take part in the festival.

The festival initially positioned itself as a classical music festival. However, the festival's repertoire has eventually expanded. Now you can hear music of different genres, including jazz and mugham.

Photo credits: Kamran Baghirov

