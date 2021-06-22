By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Composers' Union has hosted a scientific musicological conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the outstanding composer, conductor and choirmaster Jahangir Jahangirov.

Jahangir Jahangirov's creative activity were highlighted at the conference organized by the Musicology and Music Department under the leadership of Honored Art Worker, professor Zemfira Gafarova, Trend Life reported.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist Frangiz Alizadeh spoke about Jahangir Jahangirov's contribution to the history of national musical art.

Jahangir Jahangirov is the author of a lot of famous musical compositions. Across the River Aras (1949) vocal-symphonic poem, A Song about Friendship (1956), Fuzuli (1959), Nasimi (1973) suites, Sabir (1962), Huseyn Javid-59 (1984), Great Victory (1985) (dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the victory in Great Patriotic War) oratorios, Azad (1957), Khananda’s Fortune (1978) operas are among them. Besides that, the composer composed music for films Indomitable Kura, Koroglu, and Unsubdued Battalion.

Furthermore, Honored Cultural Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism Ulker Talibzade presented report on "The connection between poetry and music in the chamber-vocal creativity of Jahangir Jahangirov".

Honored Cultural Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism Seadet Tahmirazgizi discussed the role of Jahangir Jahangirov in the activities of choirs in Azerbaijan, while musicologist Aysel Karim presented report on the composer's choral legacy on the example of the Fuzuli Cantata.

Leyla Guliyeva, Ph.D. in Art History, stressed importance of the composer's opera works in Azerbaijan's music history.

Khabiba Mamedova, Ph.D. in Art History pointed out on the revolutionary theme in the composer's operas.

Next, young composer Vugar Mammadzade was awarded with a medal. The young composer volunteered for the front of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union was founded with the assistance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli on June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union. The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov and Niyazi. The current chairman of the Union is People’s Artist Frangiz Alizade.

In 2019, Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrated its 85th anniversary. As part of the festival, a series of marvelous concerts were solemnly held in the Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater. The festival's closing ceremony took place in Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Along with concert programs, a scientific conference titled "Achievements of Azerbaijani musical culture in recent years and prospects" was also held as part of the festival.

---

