By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has started rehearsals within "Inclusive Theater" project.

The general producer of the "Inclusive Theater" is the theater's coordinator for international projects, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism Rajab Mammadov, Trend Life reported.

The project participants will be taught by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Parviz Mammadrzayev and Honored Art Worker, director Askar Askarov.

Theater volunteers trained in sign language will also take part in the project. Under the guidance of the theater employee Aluda Shakarova, they will help the participants throughout the project.

The theater director, Honored Art Worker Aligismet Lalayev expressed gratitude to everyone who participates in the implementation of this project.

The artistic director of the Theater's Creative Studio, People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova wished success to the members of the group, which operates at the studio.

Head of the Arts Department at the Culture Ministry Farah Adjalova and International Cooperation and Innovative Development Department Advisor Araz Baghirli stressed that the Culture Ministry always supports such projects.

Meetings and classes of the inclusive theater participants will be held mainly online, and twice a week in a small group amid quarantine measures.

---

