Opera House of Rotterdam has invited the chief conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev to take part in the "O. Professionals Program" International Online Forum on May 11-12.

The program of the forum includes the presentation of new opera compositions, discussions and debates on the theme "In / Equality on the Digital Stage".

The performance of the Azerbaijani conductor at the Rotterdam Forum is scheduled for May 12.

Ayyub Guliyev will also represent Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater at the General Assembly of the International European Opera Association on May 20-21.

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater has been a member of the assosiation since 2017.

The agenda of the meeting includes the election of new board members and the secretary of the association, discussion of the program of the International Opera Day (October 25) and reports of the director of the association, Nicholas Payne and President Brigitte Svendsen (Director of the Royal Swedish Opera) following the results of the conferences and symposia in the 2020-2021 season.

Ayyub Guliyev is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008 and many others.

The Honored Artist of Azerbaijan successfully collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra,etc.

In 2018, Ayyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.

In summer, Ayyub Guliyev signed a contract with the music agencies in Serbia, Slovakia and Germany.

Several projects have been already implemented as part of this cooperation. In November, the composer signed a contract with the Dutch company TACT. The company is the global leader in personal artist management of established international artists.

Ayyub Guliyev has successfully performed in Switzerland, Germany, Japan, USA, Canada, Denmark, France, Austria, Israel, England, Turkey, Moldova, Poland, Afghanistan, India, Iran, Iraq and other countries.

The musician collaborated with many well-known orchestras, including the Vienna State Chamber Orchestra, the Wiener Consilium Musicum (Austria), the Parisian Lamure Orchestra (France), the Danube Symphony Orchestra (Hungary), the Bohdan Varhal State Chamber Orchestra ( Slovakia), Ankara State Capella Orchestra (Turkey), Tehran State Orchestra of Folk Instruments (Iran), etc.

