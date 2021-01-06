By Laman Ismayilova

Austrian singer Karen Onidia Danger-Manafzade has thrilled music lovers with Azerbaijani folk song "Ay Lachin".

Her performance was accompanied by eminent pianist and composer Abuzar Manafzade.

The Austrian singer heard the folk song three years ago. The music piece sunk into the soul of the singer.

Notably, Karen Onidia Danger-Manafzade previosly performed another Azerbaijani music pieces, including "Sari Galin", the part of Gulchohra from Uzeyir Hajibeyli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler" , the songs "My Azerbaijan" and "Azerbaijan" from the repertoires of the legendary Rashid Behbutov and Muslim Magomayev, as well as Azerbaijani anthem.

