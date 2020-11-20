By Laman İsmayilova

The Ministry of Culture has responded to the statement on the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) on Armenia's cultural heritage.

"The statement made on November 17, 2020, by the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Armenia's cultural heritage sites reflects the biased and one-sided position of a leading cultural institution that is not fully informed about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its devastating consequences," said the report.

The Ministry reminds the MET that for nearly three decades, Armenia had illegally occupied around 20 percent of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent regions, violating of UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874, 884.

"Despite the fact that the Republic of Armenia is a State Party to the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property, there are irrefutable facts and evidence how Armenia destroyed, changed the character or looted Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage on the occupied territories. Hundreds of historical and cultural monuments, institutions, including 927 libraries with a book fund of 4.6 million, 808 recreational venues, 85 musical and art schools, 22 museums with the collection of more than 100.000 exhibits, 4 art galleries, 4 theatres, 2 concert places, 8 cultural parks have been vandalized," the statement said.

All mosques and other Islamic heritage on the occupied territories have been almost destroyed and transformed to the pigpen. These crimes against humanity are available in various internet sites and forums.

It is regretful that such a prestigious institution as the Metropolitan Museum of Art without proper scientific research and study falls into the trap and has turned into a tool in the hands of Armenian propaganda. This unprofessional approach casts a shadow to the image and impartiality of the institution.

The Culture Ministry invites the Metropolitan Museum of Art to the liberated territories for the technical mission to monitor the state of Azerbaijani heritage and to witness the cultural genocide committed against Azerbaijan.

