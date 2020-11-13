By Laman Ismayilova

Young pianist Riad Mammadov will perform at Moscow State Academic Philharmonic on December 27.

The gala concert entitled "One Thousand and One New Year's Eve" will feature jazz and oriental music, improvisation of J. S. Bach's Piano Partita No. 2 in C Minor, Michel Petrucciani's "Brazilian like", Vagif Mustafazade's "Waiting for Aziza" and others.

In 2014 Riad was appointed special musical advisor for the 1st European Games Ceremonies under Musical directors, Maestro Teodor Currentzis, Vangelino Currentzis and Artistic Director Dimitris Papaioannou.

He was a student of such prominent music teachers as V. Merjanov, A. Bonduryanskiy, M. Lidskiy, E. Nazirova, S. Beybutova and others. While studying, Riad became a scholarship holder of the Azerbaijan H. Aliyev Presidential Fund. Upon graduating he was invited as guest artist to the Tchaikovski Opera and Ballet Theatre.

The musician has successfully performed in over 15 countries. She shared the same stage with the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, Gare Garayev State Chamber Orchestra, Canadian Chamber Orchestra, New Munich Orchestra, the State Academic Chamber orchestra of Novosibirsk Philharmonia, headed by famous conductors T. Currentzis, R. Abdullayev, M. Emelyanychev, A. Skoryer, T. Geokchayev, E. Kuliyev and others.

As a pianist he has been a participant of such music festivals as Niagara Music festival (Canada), Diaghilev festival (Russia), Primavera Classica festival (Russia), Music ark project by V. Martinov (Russia), Summer jazz festival in the Grand Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, the U. Hajibeyli International festival (Azerbaijan), Caspian Jazz and Blues Festival, International Baku Jazz Festival (Azerbaijan), International music festival in Gabala (Azerbaijan), Electro Jazz Festival in Electrotheatre named after Stanislavsky and others.

His performances have been broadcast on television and radio in Russia, Azerbaijan, Canada, Belgium and the U.S. and other countries.

Moreover, Riad has extensive teaching experience and is an author of a number of scientific articles on classification of genres in Azerbaijan modern music. He is considered a founder of the new term "hybrid genre" in modern music.

