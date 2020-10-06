By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Translation Center (AzSTC) has taken part at Kochur Fest International Forum of Translators.

The Center's publications were successfully presented at Ukraine's Maxim Rylsky library, Trend Life reported.

The festival, which is famous for its literary and cultural history, was held with the support of Ukrainian Writers' Union, "Literaturnaya Ukraina" newspaper, European Academy of Sciences, Arts and Literature as well as "Summit-Kniga" publishing house.

In her speech, AzSTC Executive Secretary Marina Goncharuk informed the festival's participants about the activities of the State Translation Center and its publications.

"The Azerbaijan State Translation Center makes a lot of efforts to develop literary ties between Azerbaijan and other countries, to popularize modern and classical Azerbaijani literature. The partnership with Ukraine is of particular attention, which is evidenced by "Anthology of Modern Azerbaijani Poetry", Nasimi's poetry collection "I put myself in the path of truth" and Salam Sarvan's poetry collection published in Ukraine," said Goncharuk.

"The Translation Center is the institution that forms a modern translation school in Azerbaijan, and also makes efforts to exchange experience with translators from different countries," she added.

Furthermore, the festival's guests were presented with Center's publications published in different countries.

