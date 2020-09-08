Laman Ismayilova

New feature film "Olympia" will be presented in Azerbaijan. The filming is carried out by Mozalan Film Studio since August.

The film shooting is taking place in the country's northern part as well as in the capital city of Baku by the order of the the Cultural Ministry, Trend Life reported.

Directed by Ali-Sattar Guliyev, the melodrama tells the story of the life of a former athlete, Olympic medalist. The film's scriptwriter is Rustam Babazade, photographer - Nadir Mekhtiyev, production designer - Arif Niftiyev, executive producer - Tarlan Babayev.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

At present, it is planned to carry out systemic reforms to develop and modernize cinema art in Azerbaijan.

The draft "Concept for the Development of Azerbaijani Cinematography" was prepared in accordance with the Order of the President Ilham Aliyev "On Some Measures for the Development of Azerbaijani Cinematography" dated March 1, 2019, which envisages reforms in all areas of cinema.

--

