By Laman Ismayilova

National pianist Narmin Najafli will give a concert in Germany. The event will take place in Berlin`s Kulturstall auf dem Gutshof concert hall on September 12.

As part of the concert, the pianist will perform works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Robert Schumann and Frederic Chopin, Azertag reported.

Over the past years, Narmin Najafli has delighted the audiences in Paris, Washington, Florence, Moscow, Brussels, Strasbourg, London. Since 2007, she has been receiving a special scholarship for young talents.

She is currently studying at the Hannover University of Music, Media and Theater. The pianist successfully performed at many international competitions.

