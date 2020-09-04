By Laman Ismayilova

Bathing is a time-old tradition for Azerbaijani people. The country is famous for its ancient bathhouses which are still popular and locals and foreigners.

Recently, work began on clearing ancient bathhouse in Mashtaga village, Trend reported.

Known as Gum-hamam (Sand bath), it was built in the 18th century. In the early 1920s, the bathhouse was discovered under a layer of sand.

The building consists of two rooms - a dressing room and a bathing room itself. There are also additional outbuildings near the bath.

Fariz Huseynli, press secretary of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage stressed that the historical monument has been cleaned several times before.

After clearing work, the monument will be fenced off with a metal mesh.

In Azerbaijan, bathhouses or hammams have been always a place not only for cleansing, but for communication, recreation and even treatment.

Many Bakuvians visit the bathhouses today, as a sign of respect for traditions and an excellent opportunity to leave all worries behind.

With its majestic buildings and ruins, the Old City hides a number of hammames.

Famous Gasim-bay bathhouse will turn 140 years old in March. The bathhouse was constructed in the 17th century by millionaire and philanthropist Gasim-bay near the Salyan door (gate).

The bathhouse is often called “Shirin” (Sweet) as the tea here was given together with sweets.

It consists of a vestibule part, dressing and washing premises as well as the treasure and fire chambers. The dressing and washing premises have crossing domes and cameras in corners. Water supply and the heating system were implemented through the angle pipelines inside the walls and under the floor. The restoration works in the bathhouse were done in the late 1970s and it was turned into “green pharmacy”.

The bath is included in the list of protected by the state monuments of history and culture located on the territory of Azerbaijan. It is considered to be the second most famous bathhouse in Baku.

Due to their importance in preparing for prayer, bathhouses were often built in close proximity to mosques. Therefore, Gasim-bay built hammam next to his mosque.

The current bath owner decided to completely restore it. During the repair, he preserved some of the old things, including some piece of furniture and paintings. The new renovation is done in an antique style in order to preserve the ancient spirit of the bath.

The bathhouse has a miraculous effect on physical state of everyone able to enjoy its benefits.

Most of all, the bath is in demand in winter, as the hot steam removes harmful substances from the human body.

The pores in the skin dilate making possible deep cleansing of the skin.

If you are looking for a way to relax and de-stress this winter, visiting your local bath house might be the answer.

There area lot of visitors in Gasim-bay bath on weekends, but there are also people who come to the bathhouse every day to rest after work.

And no matter how much time passes, Gasim-bay bathhouse has passed the tests of time.

