By Laman Ismayilova

National Library has opened a virtual exhibition timed to International Youth Day.

The project features quotes of prominent people about young generation as well as official documents, books from the library's collection highlighting the role of young generation in society. The exhibition is available here.

International Youth Day is commemorated every year on August 12. On 17 December 1999, the United Nations General Assembly endorsed the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth that August 12 be declared International Youth Day.

The theme of the International Youth Day 2020, "Youth Engagement for Global Action" seeks to highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at the local, national and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes, as well as draw lessons on how their representation and engagement in formal institutional politics can be significantly enhanced.

Youth policy has always been one of the priorities in Azerbaijan. Young people here are distinguished with their active roles in all sectors of public life including political, economic, humanitarian and social sectors.

As a result of state policy, many young people in Azerbaijan have achieved their full potential in various spheres of life.

Azerbaijan annually celebrates the National Youth Day on February 2. The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which was held in 1996.

A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz