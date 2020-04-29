By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center continues to present virtual lectures about famous mugham singers.

The main goal of the project is to promote Azerbaijan`s mugham art and national musical instruments.

The last lecture provided insight into life and work of such eminent mugham singers as Khan Shushinsky, Kechachioglu Muhammad and Sadikhjan who left a significant mark on the history of mugham art. The lectures aroused great interest among viewers.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the International Mugham Center is now switching to online projects, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

The Center successfully implements cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", "Evenings of mugham music", etc.

