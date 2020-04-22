By Laman Ismayilova

Initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Book of Azerbaijan project invites you to enjoy an online talk with world-famous opera singers Yusif Eyvazov and Anna Netrebko on April 25.

"Besides the fact that our guests are a well-known and bright couple in the opera world, they are also great travel lovers. Together they explored many Azerbaijani regions, and even shared their impressions on Instagram!," the message said.

The live stream will be hosted by famous photographer and traveler Orkhan Aslanov.

You can write your questions in the comments. The authors of the most insteresting questions have a chance to get wonderful gifts from the project`s partners - Baku Book Center and "I Love Baku" souvenir brand.

Known for his beautiful voice, Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".

The unique sound of his voice and his vibrant stage presence allow him to combine an active opera career with numerous concert performances.

The opera singer has appeared on numerous recordings for Deutsche Grammophon including a complete recording of Puccini’s "Manon Lescaut" live from the Salzburg Festival and with his spouse, soprano Anna Netrebko’s on the cross-over album "Romanza". In 2017, Yusif Eyvazov was awarded the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan.

Ana Netrebko (soprano) is considered one of the most prominent Russian opera singers of the 21st century. She was among the Time Magazine`s list of 100 most influential people in 2007.

The opera singer was awarded with numerous prizes, including the Order of Friendship of the Republic of Azerbaijan for strengthening cultural cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz