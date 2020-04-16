By Laman Ismayilova

Famous fashion designer Rufat Ismayil has launched international charity project to support the fight against coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

"I love Azerbaijan. For me it is the most beautiful and beloved place in the world. I grew up and became what I am because of the greatness of this country and nobility of its people. Hard days have come and I cannot be away of this. All of us, personally, one by one should help our country to move through this tragedy. This is my duty. My duty as a man, as an artist, as an Azerbaijani. To that end, I am releasing limited edition T-shirts with unique prints, signed, titled and numbered. Also, we do create an individual art piece based on your photo and print it onto an exclusive T-shirt executed in a single copy..." designer said.

In addition, everyone who supported this initiative will receive discount coupons from 10 to 30 percent.

The project is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Creative Azerbaijan portal. All the proceeds will go to Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.lovelife.az/en/

E-mail: info@creative.az

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/creative.az



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kreativaze/

Rufat Ismayil is the Creative Director and Co-Founder of AFFFAIR brand. He is involved in the collection design and leads the innovative and creative lab of the garment production line.

As a teenager he started modeling for fashion houses, which brought him the title of Best Model of Azerbaijan in 2000. He continued working as a model for major names such as Paco Rabanne and Valentine Yudashkin.

Soon his passion for fashion shifted from modeling to creating his own looks. Rufat Ismayil decided to move to Istanbul to launch his own label.

Rufat Ismayil presented his unique collections in Italy, Iran, Turkey, UAE and other countries. His men's clothing collection was shown at Pitti Uomo 2015, the most important International event for menswear and men accessories collections.

In 2019, his fashion collection was successfully presented at New York Fashion Week. While creating these looks, the designer used chiffon, silk and other fabrics reminding the khari bulbul flower, the symbol of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Stunning gowns of the national designer were highly appreciated by fashionistas.

The world's leading fashion publications, including Vogue magazine (Italy), wrote about fashion collections created by the Azerbaijani designer.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

