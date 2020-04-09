By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel will please music lovers with online concert on April 12.

The concert will be held as part of the campaign "Bizi birləşdirən mədəniyyət" (United by Culture) co-organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry and Medeniyyet TV.

The choir chapel will perform works of world-famous composers. The event starts at 14:30.

Since 1966, the State Choir Chapel operates under the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic.

The choir’s repertoire includes more than a thousand works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers as well as folk songs.

The art director and chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Capella Choir is People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Gulbaji Imanova.

Over the past years, the choir has successfully performed at music festivals and concerts held both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

