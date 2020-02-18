By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been successfully represented at Small Word 2020 held in Nigeria.

The charity festival encourages citizens of various countries living in Nigeria to present their national culture. The festival brought together representatives of 36 countries.

National pavilion aroused great interest among the festival's guests, who were informed about Azerbaijan's culture and history, Trend Life reported.

The visitors were greatly interested in beautiful dresses presented by the Center of Azerbaijani Traditional Clothes.

During the festival, the guests enjoyed delicious sweets and pastries like shekerbura and pakhlava. Moreover, Azerbaijan's traditional dance "Qavalla" caused a storm of applause.

All money received will be donated to local schools, hospitals, orphanages and nursing homes.

