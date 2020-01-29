By Laman Ismayilova

A film "Let me run" directed by Elmar Bayramov has been awarded at Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival. The film won the prize in the nomination "Best Action and Thriller".

The film festival aims to support filmmakers from around the world and inspire them.

The plot of the short film is based on the story of Orkhan Adigozal, who is going to make a motivational speech in front of a large audience. He became disabled as a result of an injury received nine years ago, but did not give up ...

The director and scriptwriter is Elmar Bayramov, producers-Kenul Kengerli, Klara Brotons Mercadal, Alan Goldberg, Zeke Ramazan Geys, leading actor- Tural Manafov.

Previously, the film was successfully presented at Los Angeles Cinematography Awards, New York Cinematography Awards, Canadian & International Short Film Festival, Golden Eagle Awards, Big Apple Film Festival, etc.

Elmar Bayramov is a filmmaker based in Brooklyn, New York. He started to write stories about social problems such as "No Smoking", "Save Ecology", "Traffic", "Reading", "Patriotism", "Sport" etc.

He made his first feature film "Don Marleone" in 2017. Bayramov won his first international award in New York in 2018. The short film "Oops" was awarded for the "best fight scene" category at Urban Action Show Case International Film Festival.

