By Laman Ismayilova

Famous jazz singer Dianne Reeves will give a concert in Baku.

One of the most recognized voices in music, the five-time Grammy Award-winner will perform at Heydar Aliyev Center on March 29.

Dianne Reeves is the first woman to receive the Jazz Legends Award. The jazz singer, known for her powerful voice, was the first vocalist that signed the contract with legendary Blue Note label. She got Grammy for her albums "Good Night, and Good Luck" and "Beautiful Life". Dianne Reeves also received honorary doctorate from the Julliard School in NY.

Dianne Reeves was born into a musical family. Her father sang, her mother played the trumpet.

In 1971, she started singing and playing the piano. She studied classical voice at the University of Colorado for a time, then moved to Los Angeles, where she sang and recorded with Stanley Turrentine and Lenny White.

Dianne Reeves joined jazz-fusion group "Caldera", then founded another fusion group - "Night Flight" together with Billy Childs, with whom she would collaborate again in the 1990s. She moved to New York City and from 1983 to 1986, toured with Harry Belafonte.

In the late 1980s, she had major success with a crossover song called "Better Days", oftentimes referred to as "The Grandma Song" as she pays homage to her grandmother in that song.

In 2005, Reeves featured in the George Clooney film "Good Night, And Good Luck" singing 1950s standards. In 2006, the album featuring the soundtrack won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

