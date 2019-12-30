By Laman Ismayilova

Works of national photographer Rashad Mehdiyev have been successfully presented at PhotOlympic contest in Serbia.

The photographer was awarded with a special ribbon, one gold and two silver awards. As a result, having scored 1201 points, he was recognized as a laureate and awarded third place, Trend Life reported.

The contest was co-organized by the International Association of Photographic Art and the Association of Photographers Master of Light.

The competition was attended by 68 photographers from 19 countries, who submitted about 1,500 works.

According to the rules of the project, it was necessary to submit 24 photographs on certain topics, taken within nine days of the competition.

The work was evaluated according to international standards of 17 professional photographers from 15 countries.

Factors such as light, diagonals, geometry and minimalism were taken into account.

