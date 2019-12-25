By Laman Ismayilova

Another concert has been solemnly held at International Mugham Center as part of the project Unforgettable.

The project aims at holding creative evenings dedicated to the life and work of prominent artists, composers, mugham simger who entered the history of national music.

The evening was dedicated to the People’s Artist, mugham singer Abulfat Aliyev (30.12.1926 – 27.12.1990), Trend Life reported.

At the event, the Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Ilgar Fahmi spoke about life and work of mugham singer, especially noting his merits in the promotion of Azerbaijani mugham art.

Famous tar musicians, People's Artists Vamig Mammadaliyev and Mohlat Muslimov shared their memories about mugham singer.

Next, the audience enjoyed fascinating concert with participation of young mugham singers. The video was also presented as part of the event.

Abulfat Aliyev occupies a special place among prominent figures, who was born in the ancient Azerbaijani land of Karabakh, the cradle of national culture - Shusha.

He spent his childhood at many majlises (special gatherings) held in the areas of Jidir Duzu and Bazarbashi.

At one of such gatherings, Abulfat Aliyev heard the unique performance of great mugham singers Seyid Shushinski and Khan Shushinski.

Based on their vocal traditions, Aliyev created his own original style of performing mughams and tasnifs (ballads).

He was distinguished for his beautiful voice, rhythmic sensitivity and a masterful game on the gaval (percussion).

He was a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the State Philharmonic Hall.

Besides mugham and folk songs, he masterly performed opera arias. His most famous roles in the operas included Majnun (Leyli and Majnun), Karam (Asli and Karam), Qarib (Ashiq Qarib), Shah Ismail (Shah Ismail) and others. His repertoire featured more than 400 hundreds of folk and author’s songs.

