Azerbaijan Open Dance and Cheerleading Cup 2019 has been held in Baku.The competition was held at Sarhadchi Sports Center, bringing together talented dancers.

The Dance Cup was co-organized by the Youth Union and the Azerbaijan Dance Association with the support of Jam Group, Trend Life reported.

Hip-hop, dance show, classical dance, folk dance, folk stylization, dances of the peoples of the world, oriental and Indian dances competitions were held as part of the event.

Speaking about the competition, the head of the Azerbaijan Dance Association and board member of the Youth Union (AYU) Aziz Azizov stressed the Dance Cup aimed at promotion of dance art and encouragement of young talents to perform at such kind of competitions.

"Dancing is an expression of emotions and thoughts, a way to communicate with the environment and attitude to ourselves and others. Moreover, dances help to get rid of various complexes, expand a person’s abilities, improve physical fitness and are the best way to relax," he added.

The Dance Cup was held in various age categories (4-6, 7-10, 11-15 years old, from 16 years and older) between solo, duet, small group and ensemble. The main dance battle was held in folklore and bollywood.

The winners included dance groups "Ayselin" (leader - Aysel Huseynova), "Asiman" (Vakhid Salimov), "Smiles" (Irada Velieva), "Buta" (Zaur Gasimov), "Fidan" (Gulnara Yagubova), "Karabakh" (Gulshan Safarova, Nargiz Babayeva), "Ayan" (Sonakhanum Ismayilova), "Verbal (Roza Isayeva), "Gaval" (Leyla Aslanova), "The Legend" (Egor Anisimov), "Black Zone" (Rovshan Babayev), "Jam SS"(Imam Bakhishov) , "Graciya" (Nigar Aliyeva), Children’s Dance Ensemble of the Center for Culture at the State Security Service (Gunay Muradi), "Tovuz Dance Group" (Arif Mammadrzayev), Khachmaz Children's School (Sariya Musavi), Gunesh Training Center (Sabina Hasanova), as well as Lena Sultanova and Oksana Pavlova.

To ensure the objectivity, the ensemble or music school was not announced. The professional jury evaluated only the performance.

