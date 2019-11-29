By Laman Ismayilova

The first audition for Miss & Mister Grand Azerbaijan 2020 has been held in Rich Hotel Baku.

The jury included the contest founder Anela Ordukhanova, executive director Amil Abbasov, the main coordinator and choreographer Ila Mais, coordinator and choreographer Hidayat Khalilov, PR project manager Sahi Gabiloglu, "Mister Azerbaijan 2019" Nijat Alakbarli, "Miss Azerbaijan 2019" Samra Huseynova and other winners of past years, Trend Life reported.

The beauty contest invites male and female models aged 16 to 28 years.

The contest organizers have already announced a set to participate in the next casting. To participate, you must pre-register. Casting will take place on November 30 at "The Lobby" club.

