Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on October 30. North wind will be replaced by south wind during the day.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be be 12-15 °C at night, 19-22 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be 12-14 °C at night and 20-22 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The atmospheric pressure will be within the norm - 761 mm mercury, relative humidity-75-88 percent at night and 55-65 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in country's regions. However, lightning and occasional rain are predicted in the evening. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 8-12 °C at night, 20-25 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 3-7 °C at night and 7-11 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

