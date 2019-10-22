By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Belgian jazz band Giuseppe Millaci & Vogue Trio held workshop and master class on October 20 as part of Baku Jazz Festival 2019.

The event aroused great interest among the Azerbaijani young musicians, who actively participated in the events.

Giuseppe Millaci is a famous bassist, composer and producer. The musician ​started to play the electric bass when he was 14 years old. Few years later Millaci discovered jazz and the acoustic bass. He listened to several jazz bassists such as Ray Brown, Dave Holland, Marc Johnson, John Patitucci and Larry Grenadier.

In 2011, he participated in the Erasmus Programme scholarship and studied at the Maastricht Academy of Music with the tutor and bassist Philippe Aerts.

Millaci graduated with honors in 2013 (Masters degree) at the Royal Conservatory of Brussels under guidance of maestro Jean-Louis Rassinfosse. He continued his training with bassist Marco Panascia and Drew Gress.

In 2016, Giuseppe started his project "Vogue Trio﻿" with the French pianist Amaury Faye and the Belgian drummer Lionel Beuvens.

He recorded the first album Songbook released the following year on his own music label Hypnote Records.

This first opus earned him distinctions in various music magazines as well as an - Octave de la Musique "PointCulture" - awarded in 2018.

Giuseppe Millaci & Vogue Trio successfully performs at numerous festivals and jazz clubs in Belgium and around the world. ​His second album, "The Endless Way" will be released in November 2019.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 will last until October 27. The festival brings together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offers a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operates in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival is the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supports these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

