By Laman Ismayilova

French Julie Erikssen Quartet has stunned crowd at Baku Jazz Festival with her astounding performance.

Addressing the event, Counselor of the French Embassy in Azerbaijan on Cooperation and Culture Jerome Kelle expressed his gratitude to Rain Sultanov for organizing the festival, Azernews reported.

He stressed that the festival brought together local and foreign musicians.

Johan Shitterer informed the guests about Julie Erikssen which has turned into famous jazz musician on French scene. The French singer is known for her beautiful voice.

The concert was held in Landmark III Rotunda hall in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

During the concert, the audience enjoyed many songs composed by Julie Erikssen and famous composers. Before each performance, the musician told the audience about each song. Julie Erikssen totally captivated the audience with her soulful voice.

Julie Erikssen is a French pop singer who gained fame in 2003 with the song "Dans ce monde" which she followed by another hit in 2004 titled "Entre l'ombre et la lumière".

In 2014, she resurfaced as a contestant on the third season of the French music contest The Voice: la plus belle voix on TF1, in which she auditioned with the Mika song "Underwater". After the contest, she announced she was releasing her EP Breath online.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 will last until October 27. The festival brings together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offers a wide range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

Baku Jazz Festival operates in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival is the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supports these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition "Round Midnight", must-know for jazz lovers.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade. Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

Media partners of Baku Jazz Festival 2019 are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz