"La Traviata", the opera by Giuseppe Verdi, has captivated the audience at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The Opera and Ballet Theater invited the soloist of the Kyrgyz National Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist of Kyrgyzstan Elnura Samarbekhova to play the role of Violetta, Day.Az reported.

The opera star shared the stage with the leading soloists of the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater Farid Aliyev (Alfredo), Jahangir Gurbanov (Germont), Sabina Vahabzadeh (Flora), Tural Aghasiyev (Gaston), People’s Artists Ali Asgarov (Marquis ), Akram Poladov (Doctor), as well as soloist Nina Makarova (Annina)

The opera was conducted by the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, winner of international competitions of conductors and the Humay Awards Eyyub Guliyev.

A vivid play of artists, beautiful, exquisite sets and costumes, magnificent music left no one indifferent. Opera arias were met with a storm of applause.

La Traviata is an opera in three acts by Giuseppe Verdi set to an Italian libretto by Francesco Maria Piave. It is based on La dame aux Camélias (1852), a play adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas.

