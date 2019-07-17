By Laman Ismayilova

"The Steppe Man", a film by the Azerbaijani director Shamil Aliyev, has gained huge success at international film festivals.

The film won the prize in the nomination "Best Foreign Feature Film" at Royal Wolf Film Awards in U.S.

Royal Wolf Film Awards is an online Monthly Awards platform that is dedicated to honoring projects from all over the world.

Each season the festival offers filmmakers the opportunity to submit their latest work and compete with others.

At the end of twelve seasons, a "Best of the Year" trophy is awarded and delivered to one top rated project selected from a pool of winning films in the previous twelve months.

"The Steppe Man" has been also named best as became the finalist of the Oniros Film Awards.

The Oniros Film Awards is an International Monthly and Annual IMDb Qualifying competition based in Saint-Vincent, Italy, which celebrates films from all around the world with awards in different categories and genres.

The OFA allows filmmakers to submit their projects to get them judged by award-winning industry professionals specialized in various fields and compete with other talented filmmakers. The festival aims to discover high quality and ambitious films and promote filmmakers’ works.

Over the past time, the “The Steppe Man” film was named best at five festivals. In particular, the movie won the prize at Near Nazareth Festival 2019 (Israel) in "Best Cast" nomination in June. In May, "The Steppe Man" was also named "Best Feature Film" at Florence Film Awards 2019 (Italy), European Screen Awards 2019 (Indonesia).

"The Steppe Man” was produced in 2012 at the Azerbaijanfilm studio by order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The film has been screened at 37 international film festivals.

It was named "Best Feature Film" seven times. The film also won in such nominations as "Best Director", "Best Screenplay", "Best Female Actor", "Creative Search". The Steppe Man film received a number of special diplomas and prizes, including the national prize "Humay".

"The Steppe Man" was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 86th Academy Awards.

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Hasanov, the director of photography is Rafig Guliyev, art directors are Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, the composer is Rauf Aliyev, and producers are Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

The film tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

