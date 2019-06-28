By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular concert "The Power of Music" with the participation of laureates of international competitions Jeyla Seyidova and Zahra Badalbayli has been held at the International Mugham Center in Baku.

The concert program included works by such outstanding composers as Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Arif Malikov, Aziz Azizli, Astor Piazzolla, Rolf Lovland, Trend Life reported.

The name of Jeyla Seyidova, a presidential scholar, is included in the Golden Book of Young Talents of Azerbaijan. In 2017, she graduated with honors from the Pyotr Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory and since that year she has been working at the Muslim Magomayev State Philharmonic Hall. She is the first violin of the State String Quartet.

Zahra Badalbayli graduated with honors from Baku State Academy with a degree in piano, musicologist. In 2005-2009, she accompanied at concerts and played solo. She considers creativity the best way to express yourself.

Zahra is the author of the lyrics of the song "Day after Day", performed by Elnur Huseynov and Samir Javadzade at Eurovision 2008. In 2012, she wrote lyrics for the song "Come into My World" performed by Nigar Jamal and Dima Bilan.

In 2015, she wrote lyrics for the song "Baku Smiles" performed by Tunzala Aghayeva and Kelly Joyce during the first European Games in Baku.

Since 2013, Zahra Badalbayli has been a member of the Azerbaijan Writers Union. In 2018, the International Mugham Center hosted the presentation of her book of poems in Russian "In your Hands".

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz