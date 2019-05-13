By Laman Ismayilova

"Supporting the Development of Cultural Relations" Public Union is starting a project entitled "Organizing a Concert Program on Propagation of Azerbaijani Culture in Estonia".

The project has won in the First Grant Competition for 2019 by the Council on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the Auspices of the President of Azerbaijan.

A spectacular concert will be held at Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (EAMT) on May 16 as part of the project. Baku Academy of Music and EAMT will be closely involved in the event.

The project aims at promotion of Azerbaijani music in the international arena, as well as introduction of nation's young talents to a wide audience.

As part of the project, a mutual education and cultural bridge will be established between Azerbaijan and Estonia.

Students and teachers of the Baku Academy of Music - Vice-Rector on International Relations and Education of the Academy, People's Artist Yegana Akhundova (piano), Chairman of the "Supporting the Development of Cultural Relations" Public Union, doctoral candidate at the Academy Ilaha Israfilova (composer), laureates of international competitions - Umida Abbasova (violin), Fagan Hasanli (piano) - as well as EAMT teachers and students will take part in event.

Works of world-famous Azerbaijani and Estonian composers will sound at the concert.

