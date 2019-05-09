By Laman Ismayilova

The British Council in Azerbaijan invites all those wishing to enjoy the fifth British Film Spring festival.

The festival will be held in cooperation with the British Embassy and Park Cinema.

The 2019 edition of the British Film Spring will be held at Park Cinema Flame Towers on May 17-24.

Seven remarkable and diverse films including "The Favourite ", "Dark River", "Obey", "The Happy Prince", "Disobedience", "On Chesil Beach", and "Colette" will be screened as part of the festival.

"The Favourite", a 2019 Best Picture Oscars nominee starring Olivia Colman in an Oscar-winning role, will open the British Film Spring. All films will be screened in English with subtitles in Azerbaijani.

Tickets cost 2 manats ($1.17) per screening, and are available both online on www.parkcinema.az and at Park Cinema box offices.

Speaking about the festival, Summer Xia, Country Director of British Council in Azerbaijan, said that it will feature some of the most compelling and eagerly anticipated British films lately.

"The overarching theme for this year’s festival is the celebration of diversity and difference. We’re delighted to continue this annual tradition together with the British Embassy in Baku, share these cinematic achievements with the audience in Azerbaijan, and bring people from our two countries together" he added.

Philip Barclay, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy, emphasized that the UK has always been a global centre for the film industry.

"The final series of "Game of Thrones" is reminding the world of the depth of the UK’s acting talent, as well as our beautiful locations and technical expertise. I am pleased that the films in this year’s British Film Festival are celebrating the untold diversity stories hushed up earlier. "The Favourite", which triumphed at the awards ceremonies this year, reminds us of how diverse many historical characters were," said Barclay.

Elnur Allahverdiyev, Director of Park Cinema, said that it's a honor to cooperate with the British Council and the British Embassy on the British Film Spring festival.

"Park Cinema is committed to the vision of “Cinema for Everyone” and is eagerly supports the projects aimed at ensuring accessibility and inclusion for our respected spectators," said Allahverdiyev.

British Council, in partnership with Park Cinema, will also organize a workshop for Azerbaijani cultural leaders. The workshop aims at establishment of a road map for making cultural venues in Azerbaijan more accessible and inclusive in line with the British Council’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion policy.

