Azerbaijani actress Ilaha Hasanova has been awarded for her work in the film "Pomegranate Orchard".

She was named the best actress of the full-length feature film at the 15th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival, Trend Life reported.

The festival has been held in Tatarstan since 2005. The motto of the festival is "To the dialogue of cultures through the culture of dialogue".

The event aims to create a platform for dialogue for people working in the arts and cultural sector in Russia and neighboring Muslim countries.

The film "Pomegranate Orchard" was shot by national film-maker Ilgar Najaf in 2007.

The film features a story about an old man who lives along with his grandson and daughter-in-law in the decrepit house amidst a huge pomegranate garden. Sudden comeback of his wayward son changes the gentle rhythm of their peaceful existence. Forgotten bitter memories come back and even more, new challenges are in store for them.

Scriptwriters are Asif Rustamov, Ilgar Najaf and Roelof Jan Minneboo (the Netherlands). Operator-director is Aykhan Salar (Germany), animation director - Rafig Nasirov, executive producer - Akif Aliyev, and producer - Mushfig Hatamov.

The cast includes Gurban Ismayilov, Anar Hasanov, Samimi Farhadov and Hasan Agayev.

