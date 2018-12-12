By Laman Ismayilova

The 9th Future Stars International Festival of Classic Music solemnly ended in Baku.

The awarding ceremony of the festival took place at the International Mugham Center, Trend Life reported.

The festival, co-organized by the secondary Bulbul Secondary Special Music School and Artists Union of Georgia, brought together the representatives from three countries - 53 participants from Azerbaijan, 23 from Georgia and 4 from Iran.

In their remarks, Director of Bulbul Secondary Special Music School , People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Teymur Goychayev, Head of the Future Stars Festival and Artists Union of Georgia Nino Kupatadze stressed successful performance of the festival participants. They expressed confidence that in the future each of the participants could be able to represent their countries at prestigious international music competitions.

Then the winners were awarded diplomas. Fifteen young participants were awarded the first prize. The Grand Prix of the festival was awarded to clarinetist Mammadali Pashazade (Azerbaijan) and pianist Tsotne Sidamonidze (Georgia).

The festival ended with a spectacular concert of with the contest winners. Young talents brilliantly performed the works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

