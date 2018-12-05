By Laman Ismayilova

Russian photographer Maria Las in collaboration with the Azerbaijani model Agayar Hasanov reveals the incredible story of a young fatherhood, as a new trend harmoniously inscribed in the world of fashion.

A photo exhibition "Beautiful Fatherhood" has opened in the Art Tower Gallery on December 4, Trend Life reported.

The photo project offers a look at the world of two men - a three-week baby and his father, who is only 20 years old.

As the Russian photographer Maria Las told Trend Life, the exhibition was originally designed as an art project, but in Baku the project became social.

"I like very much that the project received this social orientation. It was not exactly a project about a young father, but rather about the relationship between father and son, from the first meeting, when the father sees his kid, lack of understanding and unconsciousness, and before accepting the baby and recognizing a specific total joy," said Las.

According to Agayar Hasanov, this is his second collaboration with photographer Maria Las.

The shooting of the Beautiful Fatherhood project took place in Moscow. Its main task is to show how wonderful being a young dad is, how much emotion paternity brings. Often we see more photos of mothers with kids, and fathers, why they are shy and do not show photos with their kids.

"We also call on fathers to take care of their kids, not to abandon them, to be always close and to support them," Hasanov said.

Despite the fact that Agayar Hasanov is a professional model, he had some difficulties in working on this project.

"You know, it’s still normal to keep the baby in your hands, but I needed to pose and portray emotions. Of course, I was worried about the kid," he added.

The organizer of the shooting, Julia Torres, notes that for her it is not just a project, but a real story: "For me, this is not a project - this is a real story, my life, my feelings and dreams, like all women."

Torres emphasizes that the choice of model for the project was obvious.

"Since this is not our first collaboration with Agayar Hasanov and we like his professionalism, we knew that only he would cope with this complex task", she said.

The project may later be presented in other countries.

"We decided to present it first in Azerbaijan, but we consider the project as international. After Baku, we are waiting for invitations from galleries from other countries, and we will promote our project in every way," she said.

Showing amazing, invaluable moments, the authors of the project proclaim: to be a dad at 20 means to be in trend!

The event is supported by the Arts Council Azerbaijan.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz