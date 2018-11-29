By Laman Ismayilova

Senorita Dance Show will be presented on the stage of Elektra Events Hall on December 29.

Earlier, the date was scheduled for December 8, but given the many appeals and requests, the show organizers decided to change the date of the concert, Trend Life reported.

"We received many requests to postpone the show for the New Year holidays. After much deliberation, we decided to schedule a speech for December 29th. This is the last Saturday before the New Year," said show organizer Oksana Kuzmenko.

"The Baku audience will receive the maximum dose of pleasure from what is happening on the stage. Each of the visitors to the show will be part of a large puzzle," she added.

Fascinating fire show, lazer show, various contests and much more await you at the show.

Senorita Dance Show is an international union of professional ballet dancers, musicians, DJs and dancers from Cuba, Brazil and Italy.

The headliners include famous European artists: two world DJs, vocalist, MC and dance group that worked with Ricky Martin and other stars. The event starts at 22:00.,

