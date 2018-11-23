By Laman Ismayilova

House-Museum of Tahir Salakhov hosted the meeting with the world-famous national artist.

The event was held as part of the project "Conversations about Art" of the Russian Information and Cultural Center, Trend Life reported.

The director of the House-Museum Saadat Mirzoyeva addressed the guests of the creative evening. Then the documentary film of the Honored Art Worker, the famous film director Zia Shikhlinsky "Painter with Heart" was shown.

The event participants also got acquainted with the works of the outstanding master, examined the exhibits of the museum.

Tahir Salahov, one of the most prominent representatives of the Azerbaijani art, is the vice-president and honorary president of the International Association of Plastic Arts of UNESCO, the vice-president of the Russian Academy of Arts, People's Artist of the USSR, Azerbaijan and Russia, and is the winner of a number of high awards, including the State Prize of the USSR and Azerbaijan.

The world-renowned artist, who sensitively catches the rhythms of life and able to listen and hear the time, Salahov is the master of portraits, landscape pictures, still-life paintings and large many-figured paintings.

His paintings such as "Oilmen", "Portrait of Gara Garayev", "Woman of Absheron" and "Aydan" have become the most beloved works of the artist.

The artist currently lives in Moscow, where he is a professor at the Moscow Art Institute.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

