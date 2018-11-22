By Laman Ismayilova

Uzeyir Hajibeyli's opera "Koroghlu" (The Blind Man's Son) will be staged in Baku.

Azerbaijan’s State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will present the opera by prominent national composer and playwright on November 28, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

The opera will be staged in honor of the 90th anniversary of the artistic director of the opera, the world-famous Azerbaijani artist, Tahir Salahov.

Koroghlu is Azerbaijan's heroic epos that tell about life of people, their struggle for justice and freedom.

The storyline is based on a national epos about poor, abused villagers who rise up to defeat their unjust, oppressive khans and beys (landowners) in the 16-17th centuries.

The fight of two opposing forces - the people and feudal forms of governance - forms the dramatic basis of the opera. The drama shows the mounting fight of the people for the liberation from the oppressors and enemies of the motherland. Based on his story, Hajibeyli created the opera in five acts, that has become a truly nation's patrimony.

It was premiered on April 30, 1937 at the opera and ballet theater. It was conducted by the composer himself with remarkable Bulbul and Gulyara Iskandarova in leading roles. Since the first night, the opera has always gathered a large audience.

The opera will be conducted by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of international competitions of conductors Eyyub Guliyev.

Leading soloists of the theater will take part in the opera. People’s Artists of Azerbaijan Ali Askarov, Akram Poladov, Fidan Hajiyeva, Honored Artists Farid Aliyev, Ilaha Efendiyeva, Jahangir Gurbanov, Aliakhmed Ibrahimov, Tural Agasiyev and theater soloists Taleh Yakhyayev, Fahmin Ahmadli, Nurlan Namazov will share the same stage.

Tahir Salahov, one of the most prominent representatives of the Azerbaijani art, is the vice-president and honorary president of the International Association of Plastic Arts of UNESCO, the vice-president of the Russian Academy of Arts, People's Artist of the USSR, Azerbaijan and Russia, and is the winner of a number of high awards, including the State Prize of the USSR and Azerbaijan.

The world-renowned artist, who sensitively catches the rhythms of life and able to listen and hear the time, Salahov is the master of portraits, landscape pictures, still-life paintings and large many-figured paintings.

His paintings such as "Oilmen", "Portrait of Gara Garayev", "Woman of Absheron" and "Aydan" have become the most beloved works of the artist.

The artist currently lives in Moscow, where he is a professor at the Moscow Art Institute.

