By Laman Ismayilova

The short film "Salt, Pepper to Taste" has been included in the competition program of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR)

The 48th edition of IFFR will take place from 23 January to February 3, 2019, Azertag reported.

The film was shot and produced by the founder of FIL PRODUCTION Teymur Hajiyev.

Notably, it is the third short film made by Teymur Hajiyev.



In 2013, he established FIL PRODUCTION, which up to now produced more than a dozen short films, four of them having an international festival presence including "TORN" by Academy Award winner Elmar Imanov, which was premiered at the Quinzaine des Realisateurs of Cannes Film Festival (2014).

In 2013, he completed work on his first short film "The Wound", which was premiered at Palm Springs ShortFest, USA.



His second feature short film "Shanghai, Baku" (2016) was premiered at Tampere Film Festival.

Produced "Reporting from Darkness" in 2018, a second feature film of Elvin Adigozel, had its world premiere at the FID Marseille Film Festival's International Competition.

International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) offers a high quality line-up of carefully selected fiction and documentary feature films, short films and media art.

Since its founding in 1972, the festival's focus is on recent work by talented new filmmakers. However, within the four sections the Festival presents, there is also room for retrospectives and themed programmes.

IFFR is one of the largest audience and industry-driven film festivals in the world. During twelve festival days, hundreds of filmmakers and other artists present their work to a large audience.

The festival's Official Selection includes more than 500 feature, mid-length, and short films out of over 50 countries. It aims to organise and stimulate film-related activities in Rotterdam.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz