Heydar Aliyev Center continues to host a series of fascinating concerts within the week-end events. This time music lovers enjoyed spectacular night of jazz-mugham music.

People's Artists of Azerbaijan, mugham singer Mansum Ibrahimov, Nazaket Teymurova, Gulyaz and Gulyanaq Mammadova sisters, honored artists, mugham singer Gochag Askarov, Sabuhi Ibayev, talented musicians Shirzad Fataliyev (wind instruments), Sahib Pashazade (tar), Emil Afrasiyab (pianist) and others performed a duet from the opera "Leyli and Majnun", jazz mugham composition.

The concert caused a storm of emotion and applause.

In conclusion, national singers performed a song "This is Azerbaijan".

Notably, jazz mugham is a variant of a musical fusion genre that developed from mixing Azerbaijani jazz with mugham.

Magnificent pianist and composer, Vagif Mustafazade was one of the founders of the national jazz music and the new jazz trend called "jazz-mugham".

By merging two musical genres - Western jazz and Eastern mugham, a type of traditional improvisational modal music, he created "mugham jazz", a new music style.

The style reached its full fame in the 1950s and 1960s under the influence of composer Rafig Babayev and his Gaya Quartet.

Heydar Aliyev Center is a complex construction, which includes an auditorium (congress center), a museum, exhibition halls and administrative offices. Following a design competition in 2007, Zaha Hadid Architects was chosen to oversee the design of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The Center holds exhibitions and concerts with the purpose of supporting the development of culture and introducing world culture to Azerbaijan, and expands the relations between countries and people through its projects.

