By Laman Ismayilova

Memory of Azerbaijan's first professional conductor Niyazi Hajibeyov will be honored in Baku.

The Home-Museum of Niyazi invites you to Open Door Days on August 20. Famous people will share their memories about the maestro.

A slide-show on the archives of the museum, video from concerts of great conductor will be presented to the museum visitors.

Niyazi, a descendant of the famous musical dynasty, has become Azerbaijan's first professional conductor, who received worldwide recognition. The formation and development of the Azerbaijani school of conducting is connected with his name. His orchestra accompanied such legendary singers as Bulbul, Rashid Behbudov, Muslim Magomayev, Lutfiyar Imanov and other outstanding performers.

His most significant works include the opera "Khosrow and Shirin" (1942), and the ballet "Chitra" (1960). His symphonic mugam "Rast" achieved worldwide popularity and was included to the repertoire of many symphony orchestras around the world.

The maestro was honored as the People's Artist of the USSR (1959) and received the USSR State Prize (1951, 1952) and highest title of the USSR, the Hero of Labor (1982).

He was also the conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Symphony orchestra for 46 years, from 1938 to his death. The maestro died on August 2, 1984.

The Home-Museum of the great conductor and composer was founded in 1994 by the Decree and personal involvement of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz