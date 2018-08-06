By Laman Ismayilova

The 3rd Indonesian Cultural Festival will be held in Baku on September 11-16.

The festival themed "Keeping the Archipelago the Greatest Culture Alive" is organized by the Indonesian Embassy in Baku.

This year the Indonesian Cultural Festival will be held in two venues - Heydar Aliyev Palace, a prestigious concert venue in Baku and Fountain Square, an outdoor shopping venue that is visited by both local and foreign tourists.

The festival's program includes art and cultural performances, such as music, dance and Indonesian martial art. It will also showcase the excellence of Indonesian products and provide information about Indonesia and its tourism.

The 3rd Indonesian Cultural Festival will feature several side events such as a business matching between Indonesian and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, visits to some universities in Azerbaijan, multicultural seminars, art dialogue, Indonesian fashion forum, Indonesian music showcase.

Famous Indonesian jazz musician Dwiki Dharmawan will perform on the first day of the festival. Besides, students of Azerbaijan University of Languages together with professional dancers will present traditional Indonesian dances.

Along with dances, the dancers of "Garuda Baku" and "Sampan Bujana Sentra" clubs will also give their participants special pleasure. The program of the event includes the performance of pencak silat (Indonesian traditional martial art), organized by Indonesian and Azerbaijani Pencak-silat federations.

Indonesian traditional martial art pencak silat is quite popular among young people in Azerbaijan. About 30 Pencak-silat schools and 5,000 pupils are registered in Azerbaijan.

Numerous exhibitions, various events aims at promotion of Indonesian tourism will be held on the second and third days of the festival.

During the events, participants will also be acquainted with Indonesian archipelago cuisine, where they will watch the cultural heritage, diversity and beauty of Indonesia through exhibitions.

Within the framework of the festival, visitors have a chance to enjoy colorful Indonesian national costumes, souvenirs, handmade products at the fair.

The fourth day of the festival will feature business meetings organized with the support of the Indonesian Embassy in Baku to further expand the trade cooperation between Indonesia and Azerbaijan's businessmen.

During the meetings, Indonesian entrepreneurs working in different fields will discuss new business and investment opportunities with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs.

About 200 Indonesians will attend the festival. High-ranking officials, prominent scientists, cultural figures are expected to attend the event.

The first ever Indonesian Cultural Festival was held in Baku in 2016. The two-day Indonesian Cultural Festival brought together groups of artists who presented traditional music, folk dance-music and more.

The second edition of the festival was held last year and featured a fascinating performance of world-famous jazz musician Dwiki Dharmawan, Indonesian traditional dances and much more.

In 2017, around 3,500 people attended the festival, enlivened by various art performers from Indonesia, including the famous Indonesian jazz musician Dwiki Dharmawan with his band, the young traditional music group Kunokini, dance performances from some of the provinces in Indonesia, fashion show of Indonesian tenun (Indonesian traditional weaving fabric), performance from Pencak Silat (Indonesian traditional martial art), Indonesian Mural Art Showcase.

Indonesia recognized Azerbaijan’s independence on December 28, 1991. Bilateral relations between the two republics were established on September 24, 1992. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Indonesia was established in 2006, while the embassy of Indonesia in Azerbaijan was opened in 2010.

Indonesia is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan in the fields of tourism, trade and investment. Azerbaijan is the third largest trade partner of Indonesia. The country is interested in making mutual investments with Azerbaijan in the oil and gas sphere.

---

