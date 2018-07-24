By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Heritage and Modernity in Miniature Art" will open in the National Art Museum on July 26.

Miniature has a special role that takes it beyond the boundaries of simple visual arts. It is that "red thread" that weaves literature and art together.

Thanks to the art of miniature, many stories traditional for Azerbaijani literature are physically embodied not only on the margins of books . They move to the surface of objects of arts and crafts.

The tradition of combining literature and art has inspired more than one generation of artists and poets. For many centuries Azerbaijani miniature masters created unique art samples that had a great influence not only on the development of art in the Middle East region, but also far beyond its borders. Features of miniature art, its compositional solutions represent almost limitless possibilities for the embodiment of almost any classical plot in countless variations.

Unfortunately, today many traditions are forgotten, including the compositional achievements of the miniature masters of the Tabriz and Kajar art schools. At the same time, the rules of classical miniatures can be applied without limit to any kind of contemporary art associated with the image on the plane.

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has not only a valuable collection of miniatures of different classical schools themselves, but also interesting examples of the embodiment of plots and miniature principles in objects of decorative and applied art.

These are unique works of art reflecting the totality of achievements and ideas of many generations of Azerbaijani masters from different regions in various artistic variations.

Inspired by this collection, photo artist Rustam Huseynov created a series of works based on the compositional achievements of Azerbaijani miniature schools, using modern photography and digital art techniques. Continuing the tradition of old masters, he offers viewers a modern example of the embodiment of a miniature on the plane. Using expressive compositional techniques characteristic of miniature artists, Rustam Huseynov creates a modern variation of the classic scenes of Azerbaijani miniatures with the help of modern art.

The task of the project is to show all the facets and all the variability of the embodiment of Azerbaijani miniature art and inspire contemporary artists to develop the ideas of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

The exhibition will open at 19:00. Admission is free.

Art lovers can enjoy beautiful miniature art until July 30.

